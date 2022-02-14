Source: Unvaccinated civil servants barred from work without salary | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

All unvaccinated civil servants without any underlying medical conditions have been barred from work without salary subject to disciplinary hearings, while those qualifying for exemption are required to provide a medical certificate certifying that vaccination can worsen their conditions.

While some ministries were working with skeleton staff, the rest of the vaccinated Government workers working from home have been ordered to return to work with immediate effect and must adhere to the current lockdown normal working hours.

Public Service Commission Permanent Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe announced the latest move in a circular addressed to all ministries dated February 11, 2022, referenced measures for Covid-19 containment within the public service.

“In view of the announcement by the Acting President General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga on January 2022, regarding measures for Covid-19 containment in the country, heads of ministries are directed to adhere to the underlisted measures with immediate effect, all vaccinated members to return to work with immediate effect.

“Face to face interviews now permitted in strict adherence to Covid-19 health measures, office hours shall remain the same and in line with Section 3 (a) (i) of Statutory Instrument 234 of 2021, members not vaccinated should be barred from the workplace and shall not be paid while they are barred,” reads the circular.

According to the circular, any member that is not fully vaccinated without a reasonable excuse shall be subject to disciplinary proceedings while those with medical conditions that require exemption from vaccination should provide a medical certificate for a medical practitioner who certifies that the member’s condition can be worsened by the vaccine.

It further directed that all other health protocols such as wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitisation should be adhered to.

According to the circular, Ambassador Wutawunashe urged all ministries to cooperate as the employer remains alert in combating this pandemic, which it said will be overcome through adherence to conduct and protocols prescribed by Zimbabwe Health officials and the World Health Organisation.