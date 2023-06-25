Source: Scorned man stalks ex-wife – The Standard

A Harare man was dragged to court by his ex-wife for cyberbullying after she dumped him.

Judith Maponga told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira that her ex-husband Munashe Mafunga was tormenting her on social media.

“I have received plenty of messages on WhatsApp from him threatening me and I decided to block him,” she submitted.

“He has further decided to approach me on Instagram and Facebook, issuing threats whenever I post something.

“He makes awful comments on my posts and calls me a prostitute.”

Mafunga denied the charges as he opposed her application for a protection order.

“Your worship, the applicant left our matrimonial home in December, so her allegation that she was abused via social media platforms in May is not true,” he said.

Mashavira postponed her ruling to June 26.