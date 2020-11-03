CSA delegation says Ok to Pakistan

Source: Second African Cricket team visit Pakistan soon – The Zimbabwean

After successful Zimbabwe tour to Pakistan, Proteas are likely to tour Pakistan next year.

A Cricket South Africa (CSA) delegation visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday to review the arrangements ahead of a possible tour next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan briefed the four-member visiting party headed by Mike Gajjar. The CSA delegation — while watching the third ODI between Pakistan and Zimbabwe — appeared satisfied with the arrangements by the PCB, particularly in regards to Covid-19 protocols.

They also expressed optimism that the situation will further improve in the coming days.

The CSA four-member representatives will also visit the National Stadium in Karachi and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Wasim Qadri, senior sports journalist and television show host based in Islamabad, can be follow on Twitter @jaranwaliya