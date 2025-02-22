Second Republic committed to empowering young people

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

We publish here the full text of the speech delivered by President Mnangagwa at the National Youth Day celebrations in Bulawayo yesterday.

It is my singular honour and pleasure to be here in Bulawayo, the city of ‘Kings and Queens’ , as I join you to commemorate our National Youth Day, being held under the theme “Empower Youth, Secure the Future’’.

I extend a special welcome to you, our young people as well as delegates from other countries. Your presence here is a testament of the unity and solidarity that defines us, the SADC region and indeed the continent of Africa.

I urge you, our young people, to guard jealously this long-standing tradition of unity, solidarity and peaceful co-existence.

The current development era equally demands that you constantly learn from each other, sharing knowledge and experiences for the betterment of your respective communities and countries. None but yourselves has that responsibility.

The prosperity and future of our region and Africa is in your hands. We, the older generation, played our part to bring about independence, freedom and peace. The ball is now in your court. You must deliver. In unity, the youth of Africa can do more for the realisation of the Africa we want and deserve.

Comrades;

This National Youth Day is set aside and dedicated to recognising the potential of you, the young people of our country. Us your leaders, believe in your potential, and will, continue to ensure that your zeal and energy are harnessed so that you accomplish your dreams and aspirations and ultimately, our national Vision 2030.

The huge turnout, peaceful, jovial, and electric atmosphere characterising this gathering is a reflection of our collective unity and defining national character as an independent and sovereign people.

In our diversity from Plumtree to Mutare, Beitbridge to Chirundu, we are one. Sibanye. Tirivamwe.

Ndafara, well done our Youth, Ngiyalibonga lonke ngoku-bambana, Ndinokutendai veChidiki mose nekubatana kwamakaita. Congratulations.

I also commend you for the consciousness you have of our rich history, as well as the future we are marching towards. I urge you to continue working hard for our great motherland, Zimbabwe, with unflinching patriotism and loyalty. Resist and reject machinations of those who would want to divide you, and divide our nation.

The holding of this year’s commemorations, here in Bulawayo, is in line with my Government’s decision to decentralise national events. The Second Republic is walking the talk; we are leaving no one and no place behind.

As we observe this special day, it is yet another opportunity to reflect on the critical role played by the youth of yester-year in laying a solid and unshakeable foundation for our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

We also have a chance to chart and refine the journey we are taking for a brighter future, particularly the role of you, our young people.

In undertaking this critical task, remain emboldened by the virtues of courage, selfless sacrifice and bravery which were defining among the youths of yester-year.

They took up arms against the oppressive colonial regime and brought us independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom and democracy.

These historical milestones including our rich liberation war heritage are indispensable and must be safeguarded as well as passed down from one generation to the next.

I, further, call upon you the young people of this great nation, to continue displaying uttermost, discipline, commitment, and hard-honest work for the collective good of our country. In doing so, you must be aware that the unity and peace we enjoy today is a fundamental inheritance of the liberation struggle. No one must jeopardise or endanger these critical national aspects.

Comrades and Friends;

The Second Republic has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to empowering young people through the deliberate and bold placement of youth in key leadership and decision-making positions. This includes Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in Parliament as well as other strategic institutions, such as Boards of Parastatals and advisory Councils, among others.

In view of these achievements, I challenge the young people deployed in various leadership positions to continue displaying principles of servant leadership and discipline, while at the same time galvanising the youth to fully participate in the socio-economic and cultural affairs of our country. As the vanguard of our country, you must take the initiative and develop synergies as well as partnerships, while building a common united front to advance the aims and objectives of our people’s revolution and development thrust.

Stay vigilant and patriotic at all times. Defend the integrity and dignity of our country, leadership, as well as its people. Stand firm, inculcate a culture of volunteerism and service among all the young people in our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

The young people both within our country and in the diaspora are called upon to leverage their potential, competencies and skills towards the pursuit of fulfilling careers.

In this digital age, you must be equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the complex global ecosystem. The rapid application of Artificial Intelligence entails that we must adapt to the fast-changing world by capacitating ourselves, sector by sector, with the requisite digital proficiencies and capabilities.

I, therefore, challenge you, our young people, to harness the transformative power of technology, innovate and unleash your enthusiasm as well as entrepreneurship skills towards creating wealth and job opportunities, while contributing to the growth of our economy.

As your President, I am confident that you have the capacity to deliver, to be productive and to make our country a shining beacon. The future of our country lies in your hands.

‘Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhu-le-kelwe ngabanikazi balo, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa inonamatigwa nevene vayo.’

Comrades, Ladies and Gentlemen;

Today’s event coincides with the launch of the Zimbabwe Digital Skills Development Programme which we are implementing in collaboration with our friendly and dependable development partner, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Allow me to express our profound gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for supporting our national development thrust.

The initiative will train 1.5 million young people across the country as software engineers, developers and programmers. This will enhance digital literacy and skills among Zimbabwean citizens and empower a new generation of professionals who can contribute to technological innovation.

Under this programme, young people will gain skills across three domains: Programming Fundamentals; Data Science Fundamentals; and Android Developer Fundamentals. This will enhance the employability of our young people, while empowering the youth and fostering economic growth.

Furthermore, the programme encourages innovation and creativity as well as entrepreneurship through the development of local tech solutions and start-ups.

This must enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global market.

I commend our youth for their entrepreneurial culture across various sectors of the economy. Ministries, Departments and Agencies are directed to develop programmes which ensure that our youth enterprises graduate into large businesses.

Meanwhile, I call upon the private sector, Youth Empower Bank and other development partners to develop and promote business linkages.

These must include tailor made programmes for our youth, including graduates from Vocational Training Centres, the National Youth Service and Tertiary Institutions.

The testimonials and displays from members of the Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme, are impressive.

Well done.

The parade has demonstrated the discipline and inclusivity of the re-branded Youth Service in Zimbabwe Programme as it helps to mould ideologically rooted, patriotic and loyal citizens who take pride in and defend their national identity, as well as cherish and value our country.

I commend the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, other Ministries and stakeholders for using this day to carry out the national clean-up and beautification programme.

The consultative process for strengthening and sharpening our youth empowerment and skills development strategies are commendable. I challenge you to take up more initiatives to continually beautify the communities you live in.

Meanwhile, the comprehensive and precise presentations from the youth, particularly on the support you require from Government and our ruling Party, ZANU PF, will continue to receive appropriate consideration.

To this end, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training must speed up the finalisation of the National Youth Act, which is a critical legislative tool for administering youth empowerment and skills development programmes.

The implementation of robust and complementary strategies to support and empower the youth must be scaled up. A nation which empowers and invests in the Youth, is guaranteed of a prosperous future.

Comrades, Ladies and Gentlemen;

Some of our young people continue to fall victim to drug and substance abuse, among other societal vices. In the ongoing war effort against drug and substance abuse, there are no sacred cows. ‘Drug Lords’ must be flushed out and supply chains destroyed.

On their part, communities, both in urban and rural areas, must desist from the tendency of harbouring criminals.

I urge us all to collaborate and work hand in hand with the national security agencies and other stakeholders in the justice system. This should see us deepening or strengthening community-led crime detecting as well as fighting networks. Together, let us endeavour to achieve a drug-free society. That is the Zimbabwe we all want.

In conclusion, I express my gratitude to the leadership of Bulawayo Metropolitan Province for the manner in which you have successfully organised this event.

Well done. Ngiyalibonga Bulawayo omuhle.

The National Youth Day, must go down in our country’s history not only as a mere commemoration but a platform of hope, social cohesion and unity, as well as to remind our young people and every citizen of the weighty responsibility that we all carry towards safeguarding our rich liberation heritage, independence, and freedom.

With these remarks, I wish the nation, a happy National Youth Day. Let us remain united, vigilant, determined and focused, building our beloved motherland,

Zimbabwe, brick by brick, stone upon stone and step by step.

I wish you all journey mercies as you travel back to your respective provinces.

God bless you all.

God bless Zimbabwe.

I thank you.