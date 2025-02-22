Adults can’t speak for us on policy crafting: Child MP

Speaking at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) during the National Youth Day commemorations yesterday, Sisasenkosi Ncube, the child legislator for Luveve/Cowdray Park and an Upper Six student at Cowdray Park High School, said the theme for the commemorations, “Empower the Youth, Secure the Future,” couldn’t be more apt.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo-Bulawayo Bureau

A junior parliamentarian, Sisasenkosi Ncube, has called on President Mnangagwa to ensure young people in Zimbabwe are empowered to craft legislation that reflects their aspirations.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) during the National Youth Day commemorations yesterday, Ncube, the child legislator for Luveve/Cowdray Park and an Upper Six student at Cowdray Park High School, said the theme for the commemorations, “Empower the Youth, Secure the Future,” couldn’t be more apt.

“His Excellency President Mnangagwa, as a listening leader, must ensure we are given the respect of crafting our own legislation, or at least being consulted in its creation, so it reaches and speaks to our aspirations,” said Ncube.

She expressed disappointment that young people recognised and given opportunities are often those over 20.

“While still in school, whether secondary or primary, you’re rarely consulted on policies that affect you. Adults create policies for us, on our behalf. Why can’t we be consulted? I expect to see a change going forward,” Ncube said.

She praised the recently introduced Heritage Based Curriculum, saying it will transform young people’s lives if implemented correctly.

“We are pioneers of this curriculum, which, to me, is a getaway from the employee mentality introduced by settlers. It enables learners to be more practical than theoretical. One can now develop various business and income-generating projects, thanks to the Second Republic,” said Ncube.

Zimbabwe, like many African countries, faces the challenge of adapting its education system to a rapidly changing global economy.

The Heritage-Based 5.0 Curriculum, designed to address the nation’s cultural and economic needs while preparing students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), is central to this transformation. Blending traditional knowledge with modern science and technology, it promises to be a catalyst for economic growth, the realisation of Vision 2030, and the creation of a workforce equipped for the digital age.

This innovative framework integrates Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge technologies and interdisciplinary approaches. Focusing on five key pillars – culture, innovation, education, economy, and sustainability – it aims to equip students with the skills and values to contribute meaningfully to society. Unlike traditional rote learning, the curriculum emphasises a holistic, learner-centred approach, merging academic knowledge with practical applications.

At its core is a fusion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education with national heritage and socio-economic needs. Students engage in critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation within a context that values Zimbabwe’s traditions, indigenous knowledge, and natural resources. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s introduction of this curriculum, converging modern and indigenous elements to create a well-rounded educational experience that responds to both global and local needs, is commendable and deserves support.

One fundamental outcome expected is its contribution to Zimbabwe’s economic development. By focusing on practical skills aligned with key sectors like agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and technology, the curriculum is indeed a masterstroke. Its focus on innovation and entrepreneurship encourages students to develop solutions for real-world challenges, contributing to job creation, industrial growth, and sustainable economic development