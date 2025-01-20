Security guard attacked, robbed while on duty

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

A security guard was attacked by two suspects who robbed him of US$20 and pepper spray while he was on duty at a shop in Harare’s city centre.

Police have since arrested one of the suspects after he was apprehended by the public.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “On January 16, police in Harare arrested Adson Mafizha aged 28 in connection with a robbery that occurred at a shop along Fidel Castro Road.

“The suspect and his accomplice, only identified as Kheda, pounced at the shop and attacked a security guard who was on duty before stealing US$20 and pepper spray. The suspect was apprehended by the public after the security guard shouted for help.”