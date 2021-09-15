Security guard guns down bus conductor during robbery

Herald Reporters

POLICE have arrested a Harare security guard suspected of gunning down a 22-year-old woman conductor on a Zupco-franchised bus at Kadada Shops in Dzivarasekwa 4 soon after 9pm on Monday.

The suspect is alleged to have snatched her bag of fare money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi named the arrested man last night as Campion Marowa (35).

The recovered 38 Astra Revolver had two spent cartridges, meaning it had been fired twice before recovery.

The suspected gunman was arrested yesterday, only a few hours after the incident, by CID homicide detectives in Harare investigating the murder.

Conductor Joyce Kuzhumbwa started work on July 1 last year for Lofombo bus operating under the Zupco franchise.

She was killed when the bus was dropping off its last four passengers and initial reports suggest the gunman was the last passenger getting off the bus.

Bus owner and Ms Kuzhumbwa’s employer, Mr Jeremiah Hove, said it was very saddening that they had lost their conductor in a very painful way.

The conductor was shot, he had heard, after she refused to hand over the bag of money during a robbery.

“The driver went to the depot saying he had finished work and was told to go back and ferry people to Dzivarasekwa,” he said.

“He then drove to Dzivarasekwa dropping off passengers and when he reached Dzivarasekwa 4 shops the bus was left with four people, one woman and three men. Upon reaching the shops, the driver was writing in his log book when he heard the conductor screaming from the back.

“When he looked back to find out what was taking place he heard a gunshot and he ran away and waited from a distance.”

The driver had not been able to give further details, except that some of the money grabbed from the conductor was dropped as people ran away.

Zupco chief executive Mr Evaristo Mudangwa referred question to the police.

An eyewitness Mr Tashinga Meza said the conductor had all her belongings when she was killed.

“She had all her personal money and belongings with her. We understand that she stayed in Msasa Park and was shot by the last passenger,” he said.