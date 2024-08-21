Source: Seke Road accident death toll rises -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE number of people who died in an accident which occurred at the intersection of Seke and St Patrick’s Roads in Hatfield, Harare, last week, has risen to seven.

This comes after four more victims, who were earlier admitted at Sally Mugabe and Chitungwiza Hospital succumbed to injuries and died according to a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) statement earlier on Tuesday.

Lucky Gwangwanza, Andrew Chikwanda (38), Tafadzwa Sibanda (29) and Michael Munyanga (49), all males from Seke in Chitungwiza have been confirmed dead and were identified by their relatives.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urge drivers to exercise caution on the roads to reduce traffic accidents,” said Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.