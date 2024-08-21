Source: Roads rehabilitation should spread to other cities – Ruwona. -Newsday Zimbabwe

ANGLICAN Diocese of Manicaland Bishop Eric Ruwona has applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the massive road infrastructure in Harare saying this should spread to other cities and towns.

He made the remarks while congratulating President Emmerson Mnangagwa for assuming the Southern African Development Committe chairmanship.

Mnangagwa received the SADC badge from the outgoing chairman President Joao Lourenco of Angola symbolising the official announcement of his reign.

Zimbabwe hosted the 44th SADC summit in the capital at the New Parliament Mt Hampden on Saturday before Mnangagwa presided over the ground breaking ceremony for the Sadc Liberation Square at the Museum of African Liberation the following day.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday Ruwona said he was confident that Mnangagwa will ensure regional trading.

“We want to congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa for assuming the Sadc chairmanship position and also for successfully hosting the 44th Sadc summit,”he said.

“It is our hope and confidence that at the helm of the reoginal block he will improve reoginal trading and move the region forward,” he said.

“We are hoping that under his leadership peace and unity will prevail in the region and lastly we want to thank him (Mnangagwa) for the massive road infrastructure in Harare and we are hoping it will spread across all cities and towns,”Ruwona added.

Mnangagwa was behind the Harare beutification programme before the Sadc summit which saw the massive rehabilitation of roads, new street and traffic lights being installed.