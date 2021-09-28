Source: Seke Road reconstruction stretched to Coke Corner | The Herald

Bitumen World workers busy on the extended part of the Seke Road upgrade in Harare yesterday. — Picture Innocent Makawa

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE reconstruction of the Seke Road under Government’s Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2) has been stretched to its intersection with Dieppe Road to provide efficiency for road users.

Initially the road reconstruction started at Waverley Blankets to Maruta Shopping Centre in Hatfield but yesterday Bitumen World stretched the reconstruction of the road to Coke Corner. When The Herald Crew visited the site yesterday, there was a collection of state-of-the-art road construction machinery and Bitumen World workers on the stretch.

The left lane coming from the city centre had been closed with earthmoving removing the old road surface from the traffic lights section to Waverley Blankets. Motorists were using the right lane as a two-way passage for outgoing and incoming vehicles, while Bitumen World workers were controlling traffic.

Near St Patrick’s turn-off, the workers were doing final touches on the right lane coming from town, which is almost complete.

Road construction falls under the infrastructure clusters and roads are regarded as key economic enablers in the attainment of Vision 2030, that of achieving an upper middle income society. Seke Road, which stretches from Harare Central to Chitungwiza, is a nerve centre of traffic and has been in bad shape for some time, especially the stretch from Coke Corner onwards, which had become a death trap for motorists and commuters.

Motorists have applauded the Government for spearheading developmental programmes such as the rehabilitation of Seke Road, with some also making calls for the project to be stretched to Chitungwiza.

The New Dispensation under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is committed to working towards infrastructure development and creating employment for the locals.

Mr Richard Pondo said he was happy with the reconstruction of the road and it being stretched to Coke Corner.

“The is a very good development because as you know this road was a death trap and the reconstruction will provide efficiency to motorists. It will also aid in reducing congestion as the road was filled with potholes such that we had to negotiate between the tar and the potholes thereby causing congestion,” he said.

Ms Sheila Mamombe echoed the same sentiments and said the reconstruction of Seke Road will help in reducing accidents on the road.

“This road was becoming popular with accidents and the reconstruction of the road will reduce such because it will be usable. We hope that more roads especially in the residential areas will be rehabilitated as well,” she said.

The Government has so far spent over $1 billion on road rehabilitation, gravelling and drainage structuring as part of the Second Republic’s ERRP2 launched by President Mnangagwa.

The Second Republic believes that modernising national transport infrastructure will spur economic growth and development.

Over 2 000km of roads have been re-gravelled, while 6 627,9km have been graded with 701 drainage structures constructed or repaired and 184 wash-aways reclaimed.

Across the country, 4 491,5km of drains have been opened while 6 141,2km of verges have been cleared with progress continuing to be made on the patching of potholes with a cumulative of 4 794,8km having been attended to.