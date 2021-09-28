Source: Space uptake at ZAS increases | The Herald

Dr Matibiri

Elita Chikwati Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) has registered an increase in the number of exhibitors this year with more than 50 500 square metres having been taken up by participants from different sectors of the economy.

The 111th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show starts today and will close on Friday.

The show which will be held at the Exhibition Park will run under the theme “Synergies for Growth-Cooperate, Collaborate Complement” to rally support for the cause of agriculture and attendant value chains for increased “production, productivity and profitability”.

ZAS chief executive, Dr Andrew Matibiri yesterday said the show sought to bring together business, new and established to reach out to potential customers.

“Space uptake to date is 50 000 square metres compared to 40 200 square metres from 2020 from all sectors of the economy signifying an increasing confidence in the show as a centre for interaction between business and potential customers despite challenges that surround the effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

“To date we have received enquiries and confirmations from various countries but it must be noted that the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show focuses on local business,” he said.

Dr Matibiri said today ZAS will host the mining and agriculture business breakfast interface which is expected to create a platform for dialogue and discussion where the concerns of both parties can be attended to while harnessing synergies and partnerships between mining and agriculture towards achievement of an integrated approach to realising vision 2030.

“His also provides an opportunity to discuss the mining and agriculture interfaces, conflicts and challenges on the ground,” he said.

Official opening has been scheduled for Friday and Dr Matibiri said the guest of honour was yet to be announced.