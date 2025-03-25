Source: Senators fume over closure of Gwanda Old People’s Home – The Southern Eye

Gwanda Old People’s Home

SENATORS from Matabeleland South have expressed concern over a proposal by the human rights committee to shut down the Gwanda Old People’s Home due to poor living conditions.

In her contribution during debate in the Senate last week, Matabeleland South Senator Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa said she was devastated by news of the proposed closure of the home.

The development came to light following a recommendation by the Thematic Committee on Human Rights on the rights of the elderly to close Gwanda Old People’s Home because its standards were not suitable for the inmates living there.

“From Madlambuzi to Gwanda, that is the only old people’s home that we have. This is not a good idea if it is going to be shut down,” she said.

Mlotswa’s sentiments were echoed by Matabeleland South Senator Richard Ndlovu who demanded to know if there was an alternative place for the elderly.

“Is there any alternative place where those elderly people will go? What is the reason behind closing that old people’s home because some of the elders do not have other places to stay,” he

said.

Ndlovu said there was a reason for the elderly inmates to live at the institution.

“The elders will go and stay with their children but those children do not want to stay with their older people,” he said.

In response, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare deputy minister Mercy Dinha said government encouraged families to look after their elderly relatives.

“For elderly people to be cared for in old people’s homes, does not augur well, especially in our African culture. As an extended family, it is our responsibility to look after our elderly people but as we have alluded to as far as when government chips in,” she

said.

Dinha said government was not supporting the closure of the old people’s homes.

“We are going to Gwanda’s Old People’s Home to discuss with them to see if they can improve the premises so that it will not be closed down.

“The ministry saw it fit to undertake a visit to the residential care facility so that they will discuss with the authorities to come up with a comprehensive plan to improve standards at the old people’s home,” she said.