Public officials called to service, excellence

President Mnangagwa presides over the signing of a performance contract by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere at State House in Harare yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

THOSE serving in the country’s public sector must resist the temptation of complacency and comfort and never betray the sacred trust and confidence bestowed on Government and other departments by the general citizenry, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his address at the announcement of the 2024 Performance Evaluation Results and 2025 Performance Signing Ceremony held at State House in Harare yesterday, the President said the Second Republic was committed to achieving an agile, innovative, responsive and resilient governance system, pursuant to delivering what is needed by the general citizenry.

“Riding on the current momentum, more reforms will continue to be implemented, guided by global best practice, which takes into account the unique needs and challenges of our country.

“The public sector must resist the temptation of complacency and comfort,” he said.

On that note, President Mnangagwa said it was disappointing that some Government officials were yet to adopt performance contracting, at a time Government continues to roll out results-based management initiatives across the public service spectrum.

“It is disappointing that there are some officials who are yet to acquaint themselves and adopt performance contracting and the formulation of Strategic Plans. Public sector officials are directed to keep up with the ongoing reforms.

“On its part, my Government will continue to roll out sensitisation and training in Results Based Management across the public sector, at all levels.

“Digitalisation of performance contracting will also see increased efficiencies within our systems, while benchmarking with best practices remains ongoing.

“The Whole of Government and Society Approach is being strengthened through consultative engagements with grassroots communities and the private sector, as well as bilateral and development partners,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said officials should “never betray the sacred trust and confidence” bestowed on Government and other departments by the general citizenry.

The Second Republic’s foremost duty, he said, remained to uplift Zimbabweans’ livelihoods.

“We derived our mandate from the people as they expressed their democratic right by voting our ruling, revolutionary Party, ZANU PF into office.

“In this regard, the various mandates that we are discharging as the public sector, should be reflective of the will of the people of Zimbabwe, and undertaken in their interest.

“Individually and collectively, we all have a duty to empower and uplift many more of our fellow country men and women, the young and the old alike, as well as our boys and girls, out of poverty into prosperity.

“Let us, never betray the sacred trust and confidence that the people have entrusted on us and our colossal mass Party.

“I urge us all to wholeheartedly serve our country with honest, unflinching patriotism, uttermost professionalism, humility and unquestionable integrity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Government’s implementation of performance contracting was one of the reforms geared to ensure that the public sector is market and people-centred.

Performance contracting, which was introduced in 2021, has had a propelling effect and enabled stakeholders, including ordinary citizens, to assess progress by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Since its introduction, the system, which has cascaded to Deputy Ministers, has registered notable milestones across all sectors including steady economic growth, introduction of the ZiG, launch of the Presidential Title Deeds Programme and establishment of Village Units, among other initiatives.

“Under the Second Republic, we have committed ourselves to achieve an agile, innovative, responsive and resilient governance system.

“This is underpinned by policy thrusts which include: Thinking Big: Policy entrepreneurship and innovation; Managing for Sustainable Development Results; and Accountability.

“My Government is determined to re-purpose our institutions and systems to remain relevant to current and emerging trends, as we harness present opportunities and grapple with the associated challenges,” said the President.

He said it was therefore critically important that in the final year of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the implementation of highly impactful programmes and projects is scaled up to leapfrog the country’s quest to attain high-income society status.

“I look forward to the overall Outcome Evaluation Report at the end of the 2025 fiscal year. This will allow us to comprehensively and factually ascertain the impact of Performance Contracting on the economy and citizenry as well as afford us insightful lessons for the implementation of National Development Strategy 2,” President Mnangagwa said.

The enactment of the Government and Results Act, he said, was envisaged to consolidate the nexus between public sector performance and accountability for results.

“Alignment between planning and budgeting, and enhancing the rewards and sanctions mechanisms, remain priority areas of focus.

“It is notable that this year’s Performance Contracts have been extended to Deputy Ministers, Deputy Chief Secretaries, Public Service Commissioners, the Clerk of Parliament and Secretary to the Judicial Service Commission,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President also announced the introduction of Joint Performance Contracts for programmes and projects which will be implemented with effect from next year.

“This should bring traction in the completion of projects, while improving resource allocation and utilisation.

“These interventions equally provide avenues for the incorporation of the private sector and development partners into public sector programming.

“I expect that Joint Performance Contracting will be mainstreamed as we formulate National Development Strategy 2,” he said.

In terms of the performance ratings, awards and recommendations, President Mnangagwa said they had enhanced policy and structural responsiveness, while injecting positive competition among MDAs.

“Sector specific reforms are being instituted across the public sector so that Government is modernised and responsive to the needs of the people.

“This includes reviewing and eliminating some of the overlapping permits and licences being charged by MDAs.

“The streamlining of cumbersome bureaucratic procedures affecting the ease of doing business, is also being prioritised.

“We are determined to comprehensively consolidate and improve on the gains we have realised towards Zimbabwe being an attractive and competitive investment destination,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the ongoing reforms within public entities were set to see a turnaround towards greater viability and profitability.

“Key to this strategic refocusing was the creation of the Zimbabwe’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, under the Mutapa Investment Fund,” he said.

With regards to the Devolution and Decentralisation Agenda, the President reiterated that Provinces were expected to emerge as dynamic and competitive economic hubs, with marked growth across all sectors.

“Ministers of Provincial Affairs and Devolution are, thus, directed to champion the implementation of people-centred development projects.

“May I emphasise that Ministries, Departments and Agencies and the public sector as a whole, are directed to adopt synchronised, co-ordinated, and results-driven governance frameworks.

“Under my Administration, the public sector succeeds as one united team, chasing one common national vision, for the good of all our people, leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

In his remarks before introducing the President, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the signing of performance contracts had resulted in improved performance.

He reiterated President Mnangagwa’s mantra that ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’.

“Only through collective effort can we achieve lasting success,” VP Chiwenga said.

In delivering the vote of thanks, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri congratulated the award winners and encouraged the rest.

“Remember that the performance contracts framework remains the cornerstone of Government’s accountability,” she said.