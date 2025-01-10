Senior Herald reporter appointed into NAC’s new board

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THE Herald’s senior health reporter Rumbidzai Zinyuke has been appointed into the new 14- member National Aids Council (NAC) board that was announced by the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora on Friday.

The board is led by Mrs Nester Mukwehwa, who is deputised by Advocate Tapson Dzvetero.

Other board members include Dr Matthew Mare, Mrs Tendayi Westerhof, Dr Gilbert Chahwanda, Ms Mabel Buzuzi, Mr Isheanesu Nkomo, Mr Jaison Muradzikwa, Mrs Beatrice Dupwa, Mr Ralphel Tsivama, Dr Ntombizanele Vella, Dr Wenceslas Nyamayaro and Dr Bernard Madzima.

Addressing the new board, Minister Mombeshora said the board should ensure that NAC fulfils its mandate as enshrined in the National AIDS Council of Zimbabwe Act Chapter 15:14 as well as its other obligations as encapsulated in several other enactments.

“I charge you to ensure that NAC exists to coordinate, oversee and spearhead the national response to HIV and AIDS, As the board, you are the custodians of this mandate,” he said.

“Your decisions and actions will determine the council’s ability to deliver impactful programs and achieve HIV and AIDS national targets and global requirements.

“The council further plays an extended role of dealing with other emerging public health risks and challenges which the Board must be alive to such as NCDs, drugs and substance use as well as other pandemics.”

Mrs Mukwehwa said together with her board they will lead to strengthening partnerships, improving services, delivering and ensuring that they are reaching to those who need support the most.

“I am excited to work with the talented team and be led by Dr Madzima and with all stakeholders to achieve our national goals,” she said.

“I would like to thank the outgoing chair and the outgoing board members for their leadership and dedication to this cause.”