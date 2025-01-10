Four ZIMRA officials arrested for corruption

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers have arrested four Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officials in Harare on allegations of demanding payment from a transport operator to facilitate the release of a bus impounded during an ongoing operation to curb smuggling.

The four, Jonathan Maguta, Obert Mitwira, Simon Homera and Laul Gwatirinda, who were employed as revenue officers are facing extortion charges or alternatively, criminal abuse of duty as public officers.

Circumstances are that a bus from Best Express Logistics was impounded during an ongoing operation to curb smuggling and the company was ordered to pay excess duty of ZWG55 000.

After paying the required excess duty, the suspects allegedly demanded US$6 000 from Beatrice Maramwidze, a director at Best Express Logistics as payment to facilitate the release of the bus from BAK Storage in Harare.

Maramwidze reported the matter to ZACC and an investigation was launched resulting in the arrest of the accused persons after accepting US$1 500 bribe, while in a ZIMRA branded vehicle.

Upon searching the ZIMRA vehicle, an additional US$3 951, suspected to be part of money extorted through bribes, was recovered.

The accused persons are detained at Avondale Police Station and are expected to appear at Harare Magistrate Court on Saturday.

ZACC is appealing to members of the public and business community to report any acts of corruption on WhatsApp number +263719529483.