Source: Serial burglar jailed 9 years –Newsday Zimbabwe

A SERIAL burglar from Chitungwiza was sentenced to nine years in jail for 18 counts of unlawful entry.

The convict, Gift Gandiwa, appeared before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera, who suspended one year on good behaviour.

Chichera ruled that the State managed to prove that there was overwhelming evidence against the suspect.

It is the State’s case that on March 5 last year, a complainant Nyasha Daniel secured her property, closing windows and locking doors before going to work.

Gandiwa proceeded to Daniel’s house, where he forced entry and stole clothes, a cellphone, an electric iron, a hair blower, a hair straightener, two pairs of high heel shoes and went away unnoticed.

On a different count, the prosecution said on May 11, 2023, Gandiwa forced entry into Margret Mharapara’s house and stole a 42-inch Samsung plasma television, an HP laptop, a Samsung M02 cellphone and went away unnoticed.

In June last year, detectives from CID Marlborough received a tip-off and their investigations led to Gandiwa’s arrest.

He led detectives to the recovery of stolen property.