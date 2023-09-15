Source: Serve the people with humility: Mnangagwa -Newsday Zimbabwe

NEWLY-ELECTED Cabinet ministers must serve the nation with humility while prioritising the interests of the people not theirs, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said as he moves to create a lasting legacy in his second and last term of office.

Mnangagwa made the remarks yesterday while addressing Cabinet ministers, their deputies and senior government officials at a high-level retreat held in Harare.

He was accompanied by his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi. In his address, Mnangagwa said top government officials should not abuse people as they were the servants of the people.

“Our people deserve quality, affordable and accessible services. Under our watch, as members of the Executive more of our people must be taken out of poverty into prosperity, especially the vulnerable, women and youth.

“To achieve this, servant leadership, continuous learning and the responsive implementation of policies and projects remain integral. Further, we must work with a great sense of urgency, unity of purpose and seamless synergies,” he said.

Mnangagwa also called for unity among ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries and senior officials, adding that they should complement each other.

“This country belongs to the people and not to us. In whatever we do, let us respect the people, especially elderly people, because their perception of the government is based on who they come into contact with.

“Hence, if you are arrogant, they will think that we are all arrogant; personally, I am not arrogant. You must be humble and simple. Never abuse the people.

“I will not accept the ‘shef–shef’ mentality. We are servants of the people and must manage government affairs with humility and servant leadership.”

He said Zimbabwe belonged to the people.

“You the incoming ministers and permanent secretaries will be measured by the agility and innovativeness towards accelerating our economic growth, modernisation, industrialisation and global competitiveness.”

Mnangagwa called on the public sector to shift from reporting on activities and tasks and report on results, output and outcomes.

“It is not business as usual hard honest work should be ingrained at every level of our government, we must collectively implement bold policies to achieve impactful results,” he said.

“Silo mentality and turf wars have no place in my administration, the ease of doing business reforms is on-going to increase both local and foreign investments.”

Mnangagwa said the various comparative advantages that Zimbabwe had developed over the years must accelerate growth, while enhancing the country’s competitiveness.

“Government must continue to create an enabling environment for investment. It is my expectation that over the next five years, government business will be anchored by the ‘Whole of Economy and Society Approach to Development’.

“The open door policy must be the norm and not an exception. Hence, stakeholder engagement and dialogue has to be promoted,” he said.

The implementation of the digital agenda, Mnangagwa said, must be accelerated so that public services are offered online for the convenience of the people. Government will also implement additional measures including the accelerator projects such as Gwayi Shangani Dam, Kunzvi Dam, the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, and drilling of 35 000 boreholes, among others.

“Government excellence model; underpinned by research, science, technology and innovation, high standards of operation and performance awards; as well as improving Zimbabwe’s competitiveness,” he said.

Mnangagwa said the government would continue to intensify its development work in areas such as consolidating food security and sovereignty through higher agricultural production and productivity.

He said the government would also work on improving social services, education, health and utilities across the nation while enhancing the transport system and other infrastructure, in both rural and urban communities. Mnangagwa said the government would also ensure Zimbabwe’s rich mineral resource base benefits the people.

“We must also continue to enhance good corporate governance, entrench transparency and accountability, as well as generate value for money for the citizenry.

“It is incumbent (upon us) that we extend our reform process to the public entities to guarantee their viability and profitability,” he said.