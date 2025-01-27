Source: Sesame Bridge In Gokwe South Collapses Again, 12 Months After It Was Rebuilt
Sesame Bridge in Gokwe South District, Midlands Province, which was destroyed by heavy rains in December 2023 and rebuilt by the Ministry of Transport, has been destroyed again by heavy rains.Gokwe South Rural District Council (RDC) CEO Jabulani Gute confirmed to the Mirror that the bridge was destroyed on Monday. He said that the bridge was weak because it didn’t have gabions.
Gabions are wirework containers filled with rock, concrete, or sometimes sand and soil used to stabilize slopes and prevent erosion.
Gute added that the rains also partly damaged the Manhede Bridge in Mapfungautsi Constituency. He said:
We have recorded some rainfall related challenges in our area, Sesame bridge was washed away again due to the heavy rains and also due to the fact that when the bridge was fixed they did not put the gabions to make the structure stronger.
We also have Manhede Bridge in Mapfungautsi Constituency that was partially damaged but it can be temporarily fixed.
Sesame was greatly affected and we have closed it temporarily until the end of the rainy season that is when it can be fixed because for now we cannot even assess thoroughly and come up with the bill of Quantities (BOQs ) needed to fix the bridge because of the amount of water at the bridge.
Our roads have not been spared because of our loose soils but we are working on them. We are not waiting for the end of the rainy season because people need to access different essential services using those roads.
The collapse of Sesame Bridge has raised serious concerns about the quality of road engineering in the country.
In the past few years, reports have emerged suggesting that some contractors cut corners and perform shoddy work while misappropriating funds meant for these projects.
