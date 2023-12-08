Source: Sewer pipe bursts worry Byo councillors – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO city fathers, worried about incessant sewage pipe bursts, have called for a probe to establish the root cause, latest council minutes have shown.

According to the minutes on waste water treatment works, ward 10 councillor Khalazani Ndlovu said the city was recording increasing cases of sewer pipe bursts.

“Councillor Susan Sithole concurred. She referred to ward 11 and explained that a tour was done by the ward councillor and council engineers and no feedback had been given about the tour,” the minutes read.

Ward 16 councillor Greater Gumede emphasised the need to clear storm drains in the city to allow sewage and rain water to flow.

“Council needs to have a strategy to deal with sewage challenges. If no action is taken immediately, the city will soon be in a health crisis,” ward 25 councillor, Aleck Ndlovu, said.

Council workers were accused of delaying to attend to the sewer bursts.

“Sewage overflow is a health hazard which could lead to a disease outbreak. Councillor Mxolisi Mahlangu felt that council was doing a disservice to its residents by late reaction to sewer challenges,” the minutes read.

Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo (ward 17) said most of the city’s sewage pipes, especially in old high-density areas, had outlived their lifespan.

“In her (Moyo) view, the new vehicles should be utilised in the sewage and water branches of the engineering services department.” Councillor Roy Sekete (ward 29) applauded council for purchasing a new service delivery vehicle.

Sekete also called on residents to stop vandalising sewer infrastructure.

“Undesirable materials are being thrown into the drains and this leads to sewer blockages. More education campaigns should be done,” the minutes read.

Meanwhile, the council recently received a request for water and sewage systems connection points for Lower Rangemore and Emthunzini residential housing schemes.

lnhliziyo, Mbundane and Emthunzini suburbs are within the city’s boundaries, but are under Umguza Rural District Council.

“These suburbs are also within the masterplan. It is the council’s mandate to start planning for the city’s expansion. Providing water to these suburbs would also increase revenue collection for the city,” the minutes read.

The town planning department said the city’s expansion and development was guided by the masterplan.

“It will be recalled that the Rangemore area was reserved for agricultural land. The three suburbs developed were in line with the city’s masterplan. Providing services to these suburbs was evidence enough to the growth of the city,” the minute read.

The initiative to service the suburbs was supported by councillor Moyo.

“Once connected, council would bill these properties and collect more revenue. These three suburbs need water service delivery.”