Gwanda residents challenged to clear arrears

GWANDA Municipality has challenged ratepayers to settle their bills ahead of the festive season to avoid service delivery disruptions during the holidays.

Town clerk Priscilla Nkala on Wednesday said council needed the money to procure adequate water treatment chemicals.

“This busy period requires adequate stocks of water treatment chemicals as well as water pipes to be available when needed and to avoid shortages of water,” Nkala said in a notice to residents and ratepayers.

“The municipality wishes to remind its clients, especially those with overdue accounts to clear their bills so that adequate resources are harnessed well in time before major suppliers go on their annual shut down.”

Some areas in the Matabeleland South provincial capital have not received adequate water supplies in recent weeks while the municipality has started massive water disconnections.

Nkala, however, said the municipality was committed to ensuring clean water was continuously supplied to consumers.

Nkala said both water and sewer systems required pipes to be in stock at all times to deal with possible bursts and emergencies.

The council in October this year said the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) had threatened to disconnect raw water supplies an outstanding debt.

The council owes Zinwa ZWL$1,3 billion for raw water supplies.

Gwanda, in turn, threatened to intensify water disconnection to residents and ratepayers owing the municipality in excess of ZWL$5 billion.