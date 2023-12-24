Source: Sex worker assaulted by client’s wife – The Standard

A Plumtree-based commercial sex worker was severely assaulted by her client’s wife after she was caught in a compromising position with the man.

This emerged at the Plumtree magistrates court where Prisca Mpofu (29) was facing charges of assaulting Bambanani Nxele after she caught her pants down with her husband, Treasure Maphosa.

Mpofu was sentenced to 15 months in jail by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Nembaware conditionally suspended the sentence to 210 hours of community service at the Department of Social Welfare offices in Plumtree.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa said on December 18 Maphosa hired Nxele and took her to his house .

His wife caught the two having sex and she attacked Mpofu.