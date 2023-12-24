Source: Trio in court for US$58K fraud – The Standard

Three Harare men appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud amounting to US$58 000 last week,

Kennedy Kujinga (53), Norrest Mutovo (27) and Harmon Jena (41) were represented by Moffat Makuvatseni.

The trio was remanded in custody to December 27 for bail application.

Prosecutor Grace Mugocheki alleged that the trio acted in connivance with Marion Kujinga, who is at large to steal from the complainant. The complainant was not named in court papers.

The trio allegedly flighted an advertisement on Facebook purporting to be selling a Toyota Land cruiser.

The complainant believed the misrepresentation and gave them US$58 000 with an agreement that he would collect the vehicle and its documentation the following day. However, the trio became evasive and a police complaint was lodged leading to their arrest.