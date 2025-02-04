SheMillionaire sets aside R1,5 million bursary for 100 African women

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

SheMillionaire Wealth Building and Training Academy has announced a bursary programme valued at R1,5 million that will enable 100 African women to receive training in business.

SheMillionaire founder Dr Mandy Sigauke, who is leading the initiative, said she believes that education and entrepreneurship are key in breaking the cycle of poverty.

“I have always been passionate about empowering women to become financially independent,” she said.

“This bursary is more than just funding, it is an investment into the future of women who have the drive but lack the means.”

The bursary programme is open to African women aged 18.

It specifically targets those who aspire to build a career in the business and beauty industry but are facing financial barriers.

Beyond just training, the SheMillionaire Academy aims to equip women with practical skills, mentorship, and business knowledge to help them launch and sustain their own businesses.

“We are not just teaching beauty skills, we are building entrepreneurs,” Dr Sigauke said.

“We want these women to create businesses that will uplift their communities.”

The selection process will focus on ambition, passion, and a commitment to making a difference.

Dr Sigauke said she remains committed to giving back.

“Every year, I make it a priority to contribute to my community. This year, I am investing in the future of 100 women and I cannot wait to see them flourish.”

For updates on the bursary programme and other initiatives, she said people should follow SheMillionaire Academy on social media.