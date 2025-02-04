Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Air Force gets first female Base Commander

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Air Commodore Ellen Chiweshe is set to become the first female Base Commander at the Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Air Force Base.

She becomes the second female Airbase Commander since Independence.

The first air base to get a female Commander was Manyame Airbase.

Air Commodore Chiweshe takes over from Air Commodore Nicholas Nyati.

Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander, Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede is expected to officiate at the handover-takeover ceremony today at the base that is located a few kilometres south of Chegutu town.