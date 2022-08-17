Source: Shop defrauded of $1m goods in EcoCash scam | The Herald

Asst Comm Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A Bulawayo supermarket lost groceries worth $1 million to two fraudsters who showed fake EcoCash messages to the officials alleging that they had made payments before collecting groceries.

The two have since been arrested, while groceries worth just $45 000 were recovered.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Sunday police in Hillside, Bulawayo arrested Mduduzi Ncube aged 23 and Gugulethu Mathambo aged 34 for allegedly defrauding a supermarket in Hillside, Bulawayo of goods worth approximately $1 million.

Police are also investigating another case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at company offices along 4th Avenue, between Jason Moyo and Joshua Nkomo Streets in Bulawayo, on August 6.

Asst Comm Nyathi said an unknown thief broke into three offices and stole a Chubb safe, US$3 376, R300, $100 cash and three laptops.

Meanwhile, police in Gwanda have arrested Bupilo Ndlovu (22) in connection with a robbery at Pelandaba Stadium, near ZCC church, on Saturday.

The suspect, together with an accomplice only known as Kelvin who was armed with an unidentified pistol, attacked the complainant before stealing three cellphones, a black wallet containing R400 and a national identity card.

The suspect was apprehended in Gwanda town while selling the stolen cellphones leading to the recovery of two cellphones.