Source: Three Zimbabweans shot dead in SA | The Herald

Crime Reporter

Three Zimbabwean men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Paarl, Western Cape , South Africa, early Sunday morning.

According to reports, one of the bodies was inside a vehicle, another one behind the same vehicle while the third one inside a shack on the premises in Mbekweni area.

South Africa Police Services said they believe that the ages of the deceased are 30, 33 and 40. Their identities will be released once their next of kin have been informed

The SA’s organised crime detectives who are investigating the deaths have called for anyone with information related to the shootings to contact their nearest police station.

Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the detectives were probing the murders after police were called out to Sakhelwe Street, Mbekweni, Paarl at about 5am on Sunday.

He said the motive behind the murders is not yet known.

“The deceased persons aged 30, 33, and 40, who are yet to be identified, were discovered by the police at the crime scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Organised crime detectives have taken over the investigation, with the view of arresting the perpetrators, and determining the motive,” he said.

Several multiple shootings have been reported in the Western Cape since the start of this year.

Last month, on the same night, five men were killed in Khayelitsha; three in Site C, and two in the Harare area. During the same weekend, three men in Cederberg were shot and killed at an informal settlement.

It has been reported that over 30 people have been killed in mass shootings in Khayelitsha since March this year.

Earlier this month, the province saw more murders, following two shootings in Parow and one in the Delft area.

During a third incident, a man was gunned down near Lower Crossroads in front of his girlfriend and infant child, during a hijacking.

Last month, SA Police Minister Bheki Cele defended the South African Police Service’s capability to fighting crime.

This came after Minister Cele went on a scathing attack against authorities in the Western Cape, who had suggested that the running of policewould be in better hands under the provincial government.