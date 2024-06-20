Source: Shop supervisor in court for refusing ZiG -Newsday Zimbabwe

A SUPERMARKET supervisor at Spar in Harare has appeared in court for refusing to accept the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

Panashe Takavarasha (37) faces two counts of contravening the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act.

He was remanded out of custody to July 4.

The complainant is Sydney Chatora (40), a soldier.

Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara alleged that on June 16, Chatora went to Spar Supermarket Market Square intending to buy a loaf of bread using ZiG.

Takavarasha told him that the supermarket did not accept the ZiG, but only United States dollars.

The complainant made a police report, leading to Takavarasha’s arrest.

Authorities introduced the ZiG in April after the local currency, Zimdollar, had been heavily battered by inflation and became worthless.