Source: Zinwa employee caught with live pangolin – The Southern Eye

A 43-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) employee and his three accomplices are in trouble after they were found in possession of a live pangolin.

Mlandeli Matutu, a water bailiff at Zinwa, Steven Tshuma (52), Jabulani Mhlanga (48) and Tshedukani Mkwebu (31) appeared before Plumtree magistrate Shumirai Mutimodhlo on Tuesday.

Mutimodhlo remanded the quartet in custody to June 25.

Appearing for the State, Clement Mudenda alleged that on June 13, police were tipped off that the four were in possession of a live pangolin.

The four took the pangolin and drove to a bushy area in Matutu’s car, where the incognito detectives had asked to meet them, posing as buyers.

Upon arrival on the appointed place, the four produced the pangolin, which was in a white sack, and they were arrested.