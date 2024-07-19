Short-lived joy for suspected bus robbers 

0

Source: Short-lived joy for suspected bus robbers -Newsday Zimbabwe

They were reportedly arrested in a dramatic fashion before enjoying their loot.

EASY come, easy go, so says the old adage.

Five suspected armed robbers who pounced on a Beitbridge-bound Blue Circle bus near Rutenga and got away with more than R60 000 and about US$8 000 from passengers and the crew in the wee hours of Thursday morning had their joy short-lived.

They were reportedly arrested in a dramatic fashion before enjoying their loot.

According to reports from Neshuro growth point, it was the fight for a woman that exposed them as they flaunted a firearm and bundles of cash to win the heart of that woman, later turned out to be a soldier.

The woman, while playing along, tipped off a policeman, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

More to follow . . .

Related posts:

  1. Man jailed six months for conspiracy to commit robbery
  2. Illegal immigrant jailed for robbing minors
  3. Courts applauded as serial rapist jailed 85 years 
  4. UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices 
  5. Ex-minister Bright Matonga arrested for theft of farm equipment
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *