Source: Short-lived joy for suspected bus robbers -Newsday Zimbabwe

They were reportedly arrested in a dramatic fashion before enjoying their loot.

EASY come, easy go, so says the old adage.

Five suspected armed robbers who pounced on a Beitbridge-bound Blue Circle bus near Rutenga and got away with more than R60 000 and about US$8 000 from passengers and the crew in the wee hours of Thursday morning had their joy short-lived.

According to reports from Neshuro growth point, it was the fight for a woman that exposed them as they flaunted a firearm and bundles of cash to win the heart of that woman, later turned out to be a soldier.

The woman, while playing along, tipped off a policeman, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

More to follow . . .