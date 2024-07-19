Source: TIMB introduces tobacco curing model –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), in partnership with Boost Africa, has introduced a centralised curing business system targeting smallholder tobacco farmers.

In an interview, Henry Dike, a representative of Boost Africa, said the centralised curing system is a game-changer for smallholder farmers.

“By providing them with the necessary resources and training, we are not just improving their yield but also elevating their entire farming operation to a commercial level,” Dike stated.

He said the project is designed to centralise the curing process, which is traditionally done individually by farmers, to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

“It’s not just about financial gains; it’s about creating a sustainable, scalable farming practice that can be replicated across the country,” Dike added

Tafadzwa Mukarakate, agronomist and head of Zimbabwe Farmers Union, said the project was critical in ensuring that farmers have the means to reinvest in their operations.

“The success of this project is a clear indication that with the right support, smallholder farmers can achieve commercial success,” he said.

According to the ZFU, the partnership underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in driving agricultural development.