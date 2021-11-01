Should western sanctions on Zimbabwean entities be lifted? | Inside Story 

Sanctions were placed on individuals and entities in Zimbabwe in 2003.

The U.S., EU and UK imposed them after accusing politicians and entities of human rights abuses. But Zimbabwe says the sanctions have led to widespread misery. The UN’s special rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures agrees, and called for the measures to end. But are sactions to blame for Zimbabwe’s troubles? Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Obert Gutu – former Zimbabwean Deputy Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs.

Piers Pigou – International Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa.

Ibbo Mandaza – Director, Southern Africa Political Economy Series Trust.

