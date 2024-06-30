Source: Shungu Dzevana Trust in preps for fundraising dinner | The Sunday Mail

Kumbirai Tarusarira

THE Shungu Dzevana Trust is gearing up for its annual fundraising dinner slated for July 26, with Vice President Dr Costantino Chiwenga set to be the guest of honour.

Shungu Dzevana Trust national director Sister Mercy Mutyambizi said this year’s dinner is aimed at raising funds to boost the organisation’s activities at its children’s homes in Harare and Mhondoro.

“These projects have made a significant impact on the lives of the children in need in those areas. The trust’s mission is to give children a chance, so that they may be able to take full control of their lives.

“The proceeds will also help us enhance our operational and administrative effectiveness,” she said.

Sister Mutyambizi said funds raised from the dinner will directly cater for the children’s needs.

“We are raising money for school fees, shelter, cement, bricks, food, fowl run, fertiliser, maize seed, a greenhouse and much more.”

She said in addition to taking care of the children, the trust connects them to foster families.

Shungu Dzevana Trust was founded in 1992 by Sister Mutyambizi, who is a Roman Catholic nun, after she had been approached by three children who were living on the streets and needed food and shelter.

The trust is also partnering with Zimpapers.