Source: Watering down climate change: irrigation conference on this week | The Sunday Mail

Theseus Shambare

ZIMBABWE is gearing up to host a major international conference on Friday aimed at mobilising substantial resources to expand the nation’s irrigation infrastructure.

The Irrigation Development Conference, scheduled for July 5 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), will be headlined by President Mnangagwa.

“The conference is going to mobilise resources to complement Government efforts in irrigation development,” said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos

“Development partners or investors will get to know what opportunities are available, what incentives are on offer, the business cases and benefits to the investor.”

The conference is central in boosting Zimbabwe’s agricultural productivity to attain food security in the face of escalating climate change threats.

Zimbabwe boasts the potential to put about two million hectares under irrigation, leveraging on its 10 000 dams of various sizes.

Only 217 000 hectares (ha), slightly over 10 percent, are equipped with functional irrigation systems.

In response to the worsening effects of climate change, the Government has set an ambitious target of developing 500 000ha of irrigated land by 2025, an increase from the initial target of 350 000ha.

Of this expanded irrigation hectarage, 350 000ha will be dedicated to cereal crops, ensuring the nation’s food, nutrition, fibre and oil security.

“Through irrigation development, we will truly guarantee that our country is food, nutrition, fibre and oil secure, and that we will not only be the ‘breadbasket of Africa’ again, but this time the ‘breadbasket of the world’,” said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

The conference will feature four primary “deal rooms”, where investors can explore opportunities in commercial irrigation schemes, smallholder irrigation projects, dam construction and village business units.

“Deals are going to be signed,” he said. “The event is a must for stakeholders. Panel discussions will provide an opportunity for players to interact and bring to the fore issues that need further attention.

“Deals and commitments will be structured for further engagements. By unlocking the country’s vast irrigation potential, we hope to bolster food security, create jobs and drive economic growth.”