ZENGEZA West constituency legislator Hon. Job Sikhala has asked the High Court to end his incarceration by releasing him on bail after he was arrested and detained in August for allegedly inciting people to commit public violence through participating in anti-government protests aimed at registering concern over mismanagement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Source: Sikhala makes freedom bid at high court – The Zimbabwean

Hon. Sikhala petitioned the High Court on Friday 4 September 2020

appealing against the decision of Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube, who

denied him bail on Thursday 3 September 2020 on the basis that he was

not a good candidate to be set free before commencement of his trial

as he allegedly went into hiding for sometime before he was arrested.

In his bail appeal filed by Jeremiah Bamu of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights, Hon. Sikhala argued that Magistrate Ncube seriously

erred and misdirected himself when he denied him bail and his ruling

should be set aside.

The opposition legislator has asked the High Court to release him on

bail on conditions which include depositing RTGS$15 000 bail and being

ordered to continue residing at his given residential address.

Hon. Sikhala’s bail appeal will be heard on Friday 11 September 2020

after the High Court ordered the record of proceedings in which

Magistrate Ncube denied him bail to be availed in court so as to

assess the lower court’s reasoning and make a determination on the

legislator’s fresh freedom bid.

Hon. Sikhala was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members in

Harare, who charged him with incitement to commit public violence as

defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

ZRP officers also pressed an alternative charge against Hon. Sikhala

of incitement to commit public violence as defined in section

187(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read

with section 36(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)

Act or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with

intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as

defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act as read with section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that the Zengeza West constituency legislator

incited people between May 2020 and 20 July 2020 to participate in

public demonstrations that would cause public violence and breach of

peace among people in Zimbabwe on 31 July 2020 by posting video clips

with inciting messages.

Prosecutors said some of the inciting messages allegedly shared by

Hon. Sikhala reads; “People of Zimbabwe l am here with my brother

Jacob Ngarivhume, he is representing the citizens of Zimbabwe in the

current situation in our country. I would like to tell everybody from

Zimbabwe to Limpopo, from Forbes boarder to Victoria Falls that on the

31st of July 2020 it is your day to speak out. We have all agreed that

we cannot accept corruption in our country. We are in total support of

the actions that have been called on the 31st of July 2020. I am in

arms with my brother here and we are going to make sure that on the

31st of July 2020 people of Zimbabwe will speak out”.

Hon. Sikhala is also alleged to have circulated a video clip in which

he showed gratitude to some people for bringing him food and urging

people both in Zimbabwe and outside the country to participate in the

demonstration which was scheduled for 31 July 2020, which ZRP members

suppressed and arrested several people who staged protests across the

country on the day.