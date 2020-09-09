“Mnangagwa is the architect of all state sponsored abductions,” says Prof Jonathan Moyo – VIDEO 

0

Source: “Mnangagwa is the architect of all state sponsored abductions,” says Prof Jonathan Moyo – VIDEO – Nehanda TV

Self exiled former cabinet minister professor Jonathan Moyo in a live chat with blogger Josey, has sensationally claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the mastermind behind all state sponsored abductions

Moyo narrates that in July 2017 during a volatile ZANU PF politburo meeting he presented damning evidence that Mnangagwa was not presidential material and a worthy successor for ex leader Robert Mugabe.

According to Moyo, Mnangagwa threatened him with death saying during the Liberation Struggle they beheaded people that uttered such ‘atrocious’ sentiments.

The former minister blames Mnangagwa for orchestrating the Gukurahundi massacres where he lost his beloved father.

 

Related posts:

  1. Zanu PF names ‘detractors’, claims Jonathan Moyo instigating mass uprising 
  2. Blair on Zimbabwe and Mugabe: the former British Prime minister is far from bitter and ready to meet Mnangagwa
  3. How Zimbabweans are challenging repression with #ZimbabweanLivesMatter
  4. Criminals around President: How Zim revolution was hijacked (II)
  5. Zimbabwe moves to compensate ousted farmers 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *