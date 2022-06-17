Source: Sikhala, Sithole denied bail – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO/DESMOND CHINGARANDE

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole were yesterday denied bail in a case they are being accused of inciting political violence.

They face charges of inciting party supporters to riot over the callous killing of party activist Moreblessing Ali.

They were arrested on Tuesday following violent skirmishes that rocked Ali’s funeral wake in Nyatsime on Tuesday pitting CCC against Zanu PF supporters.

Meanwhile, police yesterday morning arrested Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba in Chidamoyo area, Magunje, in connection with Ali’s murder.

Ali’s mutilated remains were recovered from a disused well at Jamba’s homestead at Dunnottar Farm, Manyame, on Saturday after she was reportedly abducted on May 24.

The CCC linked the murder to politics since Jamba’s brother, Simbarashe Chisango, is a known Zanu PF activist in the area (ward 9).

But police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed political links to the crime.

“Initial investigations have established that Jamba killed Ali after dragging her from Chibhanguza Shopping Centre, hid the body in a bush and went to his parents’ homestead. He took a kitchen knife and a sack and went back to the bush,” Nyathi said in a statement.

“The suspect then cut the body of Ali into two pieces and made several trips to the well where he eventually dumped the body. Investigations are underway to find out if Jamba acted alone or in connivance with other suspects. Police investigations have so far not found any political link to this sad and heinous crime. Jamba will be appearing in court soon,” the statement added.