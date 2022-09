Source: Sikhala’s wife arrested –Newsday Zimbabwe

Job Sikhala

CITIZENS Coalition for Change vice chairperson Job Sikhala’s wife, Emily Sikhala has been arrested and is currently held at the Harare Central police station. The charges have not yet been specified.

Her lawyer Freddy Masarirevhu confirmed the arrest saying police are yet to lay charges to her, but it appears to be a traffic offence.

