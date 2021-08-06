Source: Slow uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in Goromonzi – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GONYE

GOROMONZI district has vaccinated 11,8% of the population targeted for COVID-19 first dose vaccination while only 7,5% of the population have had the second jab, proving the vaccination campaign to be slow in rural areas.

Speaking to NewsDay during an outreach programme by Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) in Domboshava, Goromonzi district on Tuesday, health promotions officer Israel Njera said 19 293 had received the first jab and 12 191 had received the second dose since the onset of vaccination programme in February this year.

“We are calling on people from the age of 18 to come for vaccination. People are coming for the vaccination, taking heed of our call. We can say we have been unsuccessful in the campaign as we have registered a fair turnout considering other constraints like accessibility,” Njera said.

“We have challenges with unavailability of vaccines, which may take some time to reach our vaccination centres.”

PSZ choice champion Elton Kambarami said working together with the Health and Child Care ministry, with the assistance from Swedish embassy, they recently put in place an emergency medical response team which is making efforts to respond to medical situations, especially linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said their response team was working in Goromonzi district, which has been classified as a hotspot, with other partners, including the Victim Friendly Unit and others to make sure they embark on a sensitisation campaign on all emergency health matters.

“Population Services Zimbabwe in conjunction with the government, Adult Rape Clinic, supported by the Swedish embassy in Harare are making dual efforts in sensitising people on the vaccination campaign and family planning services as the country faces the deadly third wave whose effects are spilling to all sectors of the economy and society. We are focusing on access to medical services during the pandemic,” Kambarami said.

The programme is covering all areas in Goromonzi district until August 9, extending to Ruwa and Juru growth point.

“It is part of sensitisation efforts, also offering family planning services and vaccinations. Our nurses in emergency medical response teams are trained in vaccination so they can offer both services,” he said.