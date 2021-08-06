Source: Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

AN Old Mutare man, who appeared in court yesterday, was remanded in custody for striking his neighbour three times with a machete, accusing her of witchcraft.

Chrispen Mutasa (24) from Plot 13, Sinara Farm, Old Mutare, appeared before Mutare magistrate Perseverance Makhala facing assault charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to August 19.

According to prosecutor Tinotenda Muzondo, on August 2 at around 7am, the complainant Loina Mwaliwa (36) from the same plot was watering her crops when Mutasa approached and accused her of bewitching his crops.

Mutasa threw a hoe on Mwaliwa, but missed. He pursued her and struck her with the machete three time on the hand, sustaining a deep cut.