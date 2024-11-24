Source: Smuggled, counterfeits goods flood Zim | The Sunday Mail

Sharon Masocha

ILLEGALLY imported goods, including soft drinks, detergents and baby formula — some containing harmful substances — have flooded the Zimbabwean market, posing a serious threat to public health and the economy, it has been learnt.

A recent market surveillance by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has laid bare an alarming prevalence of smuggled products, some believed to be laden with toxic additives, pathogens and spoiled ingredients.

The authorities believe these dangerous goods can cause foodborne illnesses, allergic reactions and long-term health complications.

It is believed that the influx of such goods into the local market is largely being driven by porous borders and a high demand for cheaper alternatives. Small retail shops in Mbare and downtown Harare, where unscrupulous traders are repackaging substandard goods to deceive consumers, have been identified as being hubs for the counterfeit and fake products.

During the blitz, the CPC discovered that low-grade rice is being rebranded as premium Mahatma rice, while counterfeit Mazoe orange juice smuggled from Zambia is widely available.

Similarly, counterfeit Mama’s Tomato Sauce has been identified and confiscated in significant quantities. The CPC discovered that many products sold in these shops are labelled in foreign languages, leaving consumers without crucial safety or usage information.

These practices contravene consumer protection laws. Responding to questions from The Sunday Mail, CPC research and public affairs manager Mr Kudakwashe Mudereri said: “The commission took part in market surveillance and intelligence gathering ahead of an anticipated anti-smuggling blitz.

“The commission focused on the proliferation of smuggled, counterfeits and substandard products in the market. It was noted that the market is flooded with products from Zambia, South Africa and Mozambique.

“The products included soft drinks, sugar, flour, infant formula, detergents . . . The commission has also noted that there is an increase in the availability of smuggled, counterfeit and substandard electrical gadgets, gas tanks and solar panels in the market.”

The counterfeit foodstuffs smuggled into Zimbabwe, he said, posed significant danger to public health. “These products often contain harmful substances, including toxic additives, pathogens and spoiled ingredients, which can lead to severe health issues such as food borne illnesses, allergic reactions and long-term chronic conditions,” he said.

In addition, the proliferation of counterfeit goods undermines local industries, resulting in revenue losses and job cuts within sectors such as agriculture and retail, he added.

Counterfeit goods, said Mr Mudereri, eroded consumer trust, destabilised the market and jeopardised the community well-being.

“The practice of selling counterfeit/fake products is more prevalent in Mbare and other hotspot areas, where various products are being repackaged using wrong packaging, thereby deceiving and short changing unsuspecting consumers,” he said.

“Some of the products which were allegedly being repackaged are rice, wherein these unscrupulous individuals took low-grade or substandard rice and repackaged it as Mahatma rice.”

In response, said Mr Mudereri, the CPC, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), has intensified efforts to tackle smuggling. During a recent blitz in Harare’s central business district and Mbare, authorities confiscated 3 374 two-litre bottles of counterfeit Mazoe orange juice; 348 two-litre bottles of fake Mama’s Tomato Sauce and 61 cases of 350ml counterfeit tomato sauce.

“Selling of smuggled goods such as Coke soft drinks, Powerplus drinks, Mazoe Orange Crush, Lactogen, which are being smuggled from Mozambique and Botswana, is very common in downtown tuckshops,” said Mr Mudereri.

“Tuckshops selling these products are suspected of being owned by foreigners from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia; therefore, there is need for further investigations by the Immigration Department of Zimbabwe.

“Mazoe from Zambia; sugar from Malawi; makanyanisi, Castle Lite, Detroit, Corona, Bahama, Hunters, Mayfair and Cremora from South Africa; Cerevita and Impilo mealie meal from DRC; Minute Maid from Zambia have also been observed to be flooding Zimbabwean markets.”