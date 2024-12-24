Soldier on iconic Zapu logo dies 

Source: Soldier on iconic Zapu logo dies – The Southern Eye

A SOLDIER on the iconic PF Zapu symbol, Seven Dube, has died.

Former Matabeleland South Zapu organising secretary Benson Tshuma yesterday confirmed the death of Dube.

He said Dube died on Sunday after a long illness.

“I have heard about the sad news, Dube has not been well for a long time, he has left a huge gap in society and the nation at large,” Tshuma said.

“It is sad that he died at a time when we had just discovered last year  that he was alive at Ezimnyama in ward 2 Osabeni after a long time. I discovered him last year during our election campaigns.”

It was noted that  the baby is Tshetshukuza Ngwenya who is now the Osabeni ward 2 councillor under a CCC ticket.

Tshuma said Dube died at a time when he had just been discovered with the hope that he was one of the people who would share the true history of the liberation struggle.

