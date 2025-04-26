Son accused of mom’s murder

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Tendai Gukutikwa, Mutare Bureau

A 61-YEAR-OLD woman from Regayivadero Village in Tanda, Mayo, under Chief Makoni was gruesomely murdered in a suspected domestic-related incident on Tuesday morning, with her son emerging as the prime suspect.

What sparked the argument that led to Rosemary Mapasvikwa’s death is however, yet to be ascertained as her son, Tafirenyika Musuwa (31) is now on the run after the gruesome murder.

He is now being hunted by the police.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident and said the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep wound to the back of her head.

“The incident occurred on April 23 where another son of the deceased, Simon Musuwa (29), who stays at the same homestead, said he had left early in the morning around 0530hours to plough the family field. At the time, his mother was still asleep in her bedroom while Tafirenyika was standing in the yard.

“When Simon returned home around 9am to unyoke his oxen, he was met with a horrific scene. His mother was lying lifeless on a rocky outcrop just a few metres from the homestead, while Tafirenyika sat nearby. Upon closer inspection, Simon discovered that his mother had sustained a deep wound to the back of her head and was lying face-down in a pool of blood,” said Asst Insp Chinyoka.

Officers from ZRP Mayo and CID Rusape swiftly attended the scene and confirmed the brutal killing.

The body of the deceased was taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted.

A blood-stained axe believed to have been used in the attack was found about five metres from the body, placed atop a heap of firewood.

Investigators also found shoe prints at the scene matching those of Tafirenyika who had since fled.

“Simon immediately alerted a neighbour, who in turn contacted the police but Tafirenyika was long gone. Following the discovery, Tafirenyika fled from the homestead and his whereabouts remain unknown,” he said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for him and are appealing to members of the public who may have information on his location to assist.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to report to the nearest police station. The suspect is believed to be dangerous, and members of the public are advised not to approach him but to alert the authorities immediately,” said Ass Insp Chinyoka.

Asst Insp Chinyoka said police investigations were still underway.