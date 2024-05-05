Son stabs father over mother’s phone 

Source: Son stabs father over mother’s phone – The Southern Eye

A 21-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has appeared in court for allegedly stabbing his father following a domestic dispute.

Denzel Clement pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe on Tuesday.

He was granted US$100 bail and remanded to May 15.

The court heard that on April 24, at 7:30 pm in Sauerstown, Bulawayo, Denzel’s father Obert (44) had a misunderstanding with his wife over a phone call that she had just received.

She stormed out of the house to file a police report.

 Denzel followed her outside and returned a few minutes later demanding his mother’s phone but his father dug in.

 In a fit of rage, Denzel allegedly pushed his father against a television stand before stabbing him with a kitchen knife on the left shoulder and forearm.

 A police report led to his arrest.

