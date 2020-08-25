South African envoys criticised over Zimbabwe crisis – Biti on eNCA 

0

While the Zimbabwe crisis continues to escalate with the ZANU PF government adamant that there is no crisis, MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti criticises the South African envoys for being a political smokescreen with no genuine mandate to remedy the ongoing crisis.

Source: South African envoys criticised over Zimbabwe crisis – Biti on eNCA – Nehanda TV

ANC’s head of international relations Lindiwe Zulu and Biti discuss how SADC should resolve the crisis in Zimbabwe before it becomes a full blown catastrophe that spills over the whole region.

