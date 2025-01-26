Source: South African man allegedly fled to Zimbabwe after the brutal murder of wife – Zimbabwe News Now

JOHHANESBURG, South Africa – Police have condemned the brutal murder of a 29-year-old woman, believed to have been shot by her husband in cold blood.

The woman was brutally murdered in Free State, before the husband allegedly fled to neighbouring Zimbabwe.

“On January 20 2025, police in Musina received information from a tracking company about a white Ford Ranger with a Limpopo registration, which had been parked at a residence in Campbell,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The vehicle’s owner had been reported missing since Friday, with a case registered under Moroka police station in Gauteng.

“Police rushed to the scene and found the vehicle at the residence. The owner (of the house) explained that he had kept the bakkie in his yard with permission from the male owner, who had borrowed a large amount of cash and indicated he intended to cross the border to Zimbabwe for spiritual assistance due to issues at his workplace,” said Ledwaba.

Further police investigations revealed that the vehicle’s owner was accompanied by a man when he dropped off the Ford Ranger on January 17 at around 10pm.

“During preliminary investigations, police discovered bloodstains inside the vehicle, two empty rifle cartridges, three empty 9mm pistol cartridges, one fragment of 9mm ammunition, six live 9mm rounds, two black 9mm pistol magazines – one with 15 rounds and one empty – and a pair of black gloves,” said Ledwaba.

A 24-year-old suspect believed to be involved in the incident was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday at his residence in Tshamutumbu policing area where he was found in possession of two firearms, including a hunting rifle with ammunition, subsequent to an intelligence-driven operation by police in Musina.

At the time, the vehicle’s owner and his wife, originally from Mutale in the Vhembe District of Limpopo, were still reported missing.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the body of the 29-year-old woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds, on Wednesday night, in bushes along the N1 in Kromdraai, in Free State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the husband, who was supposed to be travelling with the deceased, passed the Verkeerdeveli toll gate alone in the same bakkie on January 17. It was at the turn-off in Kromdraai where the woman’s body was discovered,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has strongly condemned the “senseless shooting” that resulted in the tragic death of the woman.

The South African Police Service is searching for the deceased woman’s husband, Dakalo Nemangwele, 34, who police believe can assist in their ongoing investigation regarding the murder.

“Anyone with information that may assist in tracing the deceased’s husband, should contact Lieutenant Colonel Shuhani Rendani, on cellphone number 082 414 6683, Crime Stop at 08600 1011, or via the MySAPSApp,” the police appealed.