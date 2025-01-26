Source: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines halts Harare cargo service over operational challenges – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Air carrier KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced plans to end its freight operations to Harare, beginning this April, due to operational challenges associated with the service.

This emerged in a notice to customers by Tiger Freight’s Managing Director Pim de Wit who was quick to assure customers the shipping services provider was exploring measures to mitigate the looming crisis.

“KLM’s decision to reduce their African freighter operations to three flights weekly, with Harare no longer included, is a result of their evolving fleet priorities and operational efficiency concerns,” said the Tiger Freight boss.

Frequent 48-hour delays, cancellations, and rescheduling have impacted Harare flights, according to Pim de Wit, who added that the decision to cease operations by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines “was influenced by the short flight leg, lack of local maintenance facilities, and unstable freight volumes”.

“We are working closely with Airflo KE to ensure alternative routings, where capacity remains available to transport your goods,” said the company.

These include collaborating with Ethiopian Airlines for direct connections from Harare to Addis Ababa, followed by freighter flights to Europe. FX Logistics has secured permits for cargo handling resources in Addis Ababa.

“Middle Eastern Carriers: Emirates and Qatar Airlines remain viable options for both westbound (Europe) and eastbound (Asia) freight, although please note that westbound rates are currently higher due to high demand from e-commerce,” said the company manager, who added that options were available to route Harare cargo via Johannesburg, although this may result in additional handling times.

“We remain committed to providing the highest level of service during this transition and will continue to work on identifying the most efficient and reliable alternatives. Should you have any concerns or require further details, please do not hesitate to reach out.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation. We will provide further updates as the new, solutions are put in place.”