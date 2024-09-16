Spotlight on Zimbabwe and Nicole Chabata for International Day of Democracy 

Today 15 September, for International Day of Democracy, ACTSA stands in solidarity with pro-democracy campaigners, lawyers and legislators struggling against the systemic undermining of democracy in Zimbabwe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime crackdown includes not only state repression and violence but also new laws restricting civil society and allowing government to punish dissent. These laws contravene Zimbabwe’s constitution.

We note regime leaders speaking publicly about arrests prior to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit which took place in Harare on the 17th and 18th August. More than 160 people opposition politicians, activists and union leaders have been arrested by Zimbabwean authorities since mid-June. They were held on remand, while bail is a constitutionally right in Zimbabwe for non-violent crimes. The charges were politically motivated. Some of those arrested were severely beaten and tortured.

Today we join Zimbabwean civil society in shining a spotlight on one of the so-called Avondale 78: young student Nicole Chabata. Nicole is a O-level student who was arrested as one of the Avondale 78 and who tomorrow will have spent 3 months in pretrial detention.

The Avondale 78 were beaten and arrested while celebrating African Youth Day at the private residence of an opposition leader on 16 June. Despite some being released on bail, most are still behind bars, including Nicole. Nicole was arrested halfway through her school term, and was not able to finish her classes or sit her exams. This week, Nicole was meant to start a new school year but instead is in Chikurubi maximum security prison.

Today we join Zimbabwe civil society in calling on the Zimbabwe regime to #FreeNicole #FreeAvondale78 #FreePoliticalPrisoners. Share this post on social to amply the call.