Constitutional amendments are possible worldwide, and Zimbabwe’s Second Republic may follow suit to meet its expectations, according to Zanu PF Secretary for National Security, Lovemore Matuke. Speaking at a recent Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting, Matuke emphasized that Zimbabwe’s Constitution was “not cast in stone,” suggesting the possibility of changes to suit the country’s evolving needs. [ . . . ] Matuke’s comments come amid growing calls within Zanu PF for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond its scheduled end in 2028. Party members argue that Mnangagwa’s leadership has led to significant infrastructure development, advancements in agriculture, mining, and innovation in tertiary institutions. These supporters believe extending his term is essential for the full realization of Vision 2030, a plan to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country.

