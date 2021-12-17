Source: SRC appoint ZIFA restructuring committee | The Herald

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has appointed a nine-member ZIFA Restructuring Committee that has been tasked with the administration of football adhering to best practices.

The committee was revealed by SRC board chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa during a virtual media briefing this morning.

The committee will be chaired by business executive and lawyer Blessing Rugara.

The other members are Zimpapers board chairman and sports expert, Tommy Sithole, who spent 12 years working for the International Olympic Committee, bankers Desmund Ali and Joel Gombera, former Zimbabwe Olympic Committee chief executive Anna Mguni, former CAPS United administrator Joyce Kapota, Rudo Mugandani, Brian Busani Moyo and Charles Sibanda.

Mlotshwa said the new committee is not going to replace the suspended ZIFA board.

He said the ZIFA secretariat will continue to run the day-to-day affairs of football.

The ZIFA board was suspended by the SRC, the regulator of sports, last month.