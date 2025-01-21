Source: St Columba’s fetes excelling learners –Newsday Zimbabwe

The St Columba’s excellent results are attributed to a good working culture among the school, parents, church, Primary and Secondary Education ministry, teachers, non-teaching staff and learners

ST Columba’s High School in Bulawayo has continued with its good performance in the Advanced Level (A’ Level) examinations with the 2024 results reflecting an impressive 100% pass rate.

This was revealed on Friday during a brunch organised by the school to congratulate learners who demonstrated exceptional academic prowess.

Addressing learners and invited guests, St Columba’s school head Cannon Ncube said the authorities were pleased with the improvement in results compared to the previous year.

“We are incredibly proud of our 26 learners who attained 15 points compared to last year when we had 15 students with 15 points. Sixteen of our learners have 14 points and 13 have 12 points and we are so grateful for such a milestone achievement,” he said.

“On this note we would like to applaud the Science Department for the impressive improvement in producing 14 students with 15 points. The Commercial Department has six with 15 points and Arts has six, respectively,” he said.

Ncube said the school’s purposeful culture towards exceptional results had been necessitated by teamwork, supervision and collaboration in the different departments.

“Competitive learning motivates the learners to perform extremely well and maintain high standards in the school. This makes learning enjoyable and allows students to develop their critical thinking.

“The teaching of guidance and counselling in the school is a crucial aspect that supports engagement and fosters a positive school culture. The programme encourages the students’ overall development both at personal and social levels,” he said.

Ncube said participation in the subject instilled the right ethics in the learners producing a well-groomed individual who fits well in society.

“I would love to express my profound appreciation to all the stakeholders who contributed towards the success of our school,” he said.

St Columba’s High School in Bulawayo has proven to be determined to uphold its tradition of nurturing brilliant learners through its commitment to academic excellence.

This was evidenced by its Zimsec 2023 examination results.

At Ordinary Level, the school attained an impressive 98,31%.

Ncube also attributed the school’s excellent results to a good working culture among the school, parents, church, Primary and Secondary Education ministry, teachers, non-teaching staff and learners.